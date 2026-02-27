Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.6810, but opened at $7.13. Valeo shares last traded at $7.1850, with a volume of 30,272 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLEEY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Valeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo’s mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

