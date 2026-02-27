USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Trading Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.90. 10,874,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 23,045,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.
Several research firms have issued reports on USAR. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on USA Rare Earth from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
In other news, Director Michael Blitzer bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 847,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,170,400. The trade was a 13.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Trabuco bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,380. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAR. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,283,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth during the second quarter worth $588,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 1,461,225.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the third quarter valued at about $13,554,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the third quarter worth about $1,080,000.
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.
In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.
