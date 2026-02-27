US Bancorp DE Sells 8,190 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progressive were worth $48,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Progressive by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $211.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $197.92 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day moving average is $225.62.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.08%.

In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $634,506.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,983.15. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total transaction of $302,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,379.20. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,103 shares of company stock worth $1,883,924 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. HSBC downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $216.00 price objective on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.71.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

