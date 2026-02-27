US Bancorp DE Sells 62,482 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 615,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $116,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 417.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 571,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 72,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

