US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $59,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $496,455.52. The trade was a 83.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,189.40. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $506.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $531.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.26. The stock has a market cap of $180.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.