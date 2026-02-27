US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,926 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $56,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 90.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $109.74.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

