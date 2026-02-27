US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,926 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $56,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 90.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $109.74.
- Positive Sentiment: Safe‑haven flows from U.S.–Iran tensions and trade/tariff fears are lifting demand for gold, underpinning GLDM. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Tariffs vs. Fed Policy – Gold’s $5,250 Break?
- Positive Sentiment: Gold is holding bullish momentum above key technical levels (around $5,000), suggesting further upside that would directly benefit GLDM. Gold (XAUUSD) Maintains Bullish Momentum Above $5,000 Ahead of PPI Data
- Positive Sentiment: Technical charts show a bull pennant/consolidation poised for an upside breakout toward higher gold levels—a bullish catalyst for GLDM if realized. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Pennant Signals Potential Upside Breakout
- Positive Sentiment: Major bank views (Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, MKS PAMP) and sector commentary signal large upside potential for gold over months, supporting medium‑term demand for GLDM. Despite consolidating below $5,200, gold still has a path to $6,000, says Bank of America
- Neutral Sentiment: Feature coverage (WSJ piece) on high‑profile narratives around gold can raise investor attention but has ambiguous direct impact on GLDM flows. Warren Buffett and the Giant Gold Cube
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of profit‑taking in silver and short‑term selling pressure have dragged gold intraday at times, which can produce sticky volatility for GLDM. Profit-taking price pressure on gold, silver
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn gold needs to clear near‑term resistance levels ($5,200–$5,300) or it risks momentum exhaustion; a hawkish Fed / stronger USD could cap gains—downside would pressure GLDM. Gold bulls need break $5200 and $5300 soon or momentum exhaustion could see gold fall as far as $4,380/oz – Forex.com’s Hilal
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
