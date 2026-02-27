US Bancorp DE Has $63.24 Million Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,346 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Copart were worth $63,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 32.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Copart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 60,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Copart by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,220,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,792,000 after purchasing an additional 647,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 33.76%.Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,009,753.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,314.90. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

About Copart

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

