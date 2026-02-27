US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $54,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $323.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $329.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

