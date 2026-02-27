US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $92,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $536,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,627,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,853,714,000 after acquiring an additional 238,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,529,000 after purchasing an additional 140,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $63,913,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,105.17 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $893.99 and a 1-year high of $1,218.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,080.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,010.57.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.01). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 25.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,060.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.57, for a total transaction of $11,829,368.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,035,434.45. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total transaction of $199,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,953.82. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,881 shares of company stock valued at $26,157,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

