US Bancorp DE Buys 8,432 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

US Bancorp DE increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,201,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $526,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $213.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 692,300 shares of company stock valued at $150,426,595. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.