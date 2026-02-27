Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $18,926.70 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $18,926.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,034.50. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $87.30.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Upstart had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $296.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Upstart by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $49,915,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $38,580,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Upstart by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,480,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,625,000 after purchasing an additional 826,974 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $33,188,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upstart

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.