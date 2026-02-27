Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore set a $103.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Get Unum Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Up 1.9%

Unum Group stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.19). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,758. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,090. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,760. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 95.7% in the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 389,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 190,454 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $14,644,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 653,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.