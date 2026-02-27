Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Purchases $28,076.50 in Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III bought 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $28,076.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 468,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,126.12. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of UUU stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.21. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $198,000.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.