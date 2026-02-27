United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCB traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $32.55. 221,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,071. United Community Banks has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11.

United Community Banks ( NYSE:UCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.35%.United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

United Community Banks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc (NYSE: UCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business and governmental customers. The company’s core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management.

In addition to traditional banking products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, United Community Bank specializes in commercial real estate financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, equipment financing and agricultural lending.

Featured Stories

