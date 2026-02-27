Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.900-5.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Tutor Perini’s conference call:

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini delivered a record 2025 with $5.5 billion of revenue, a record $748 million of operating cash flow and $4.29 of adjusted EPS, and management is guiding to double‑digit revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $4.90–$5.30 in 2026.

with $5.5 billion of revenue, a record $748 million of operating cash flow and $4.29 of adjusted EPS, and management is guiding to double‑digit revenue growth and in 2026. Backlog provides multi‑year visibility — year‑end backlog was $20.6 billion (up 10%) driven by $7.4 billion of 2025 awards including several mega projects, and management says nine mega projects (~ $16 billion ) have healthy margins and favorable contract terms.

Backlog provides multi‑year visibility — year‑end backlog was (up 10%) driven by $7.4 billion of 2025 awards including several mega projects, and management says nine mega projects (~ ) have healthy margins and favorable contract terms. Balance sheet and capital return progress: total debt down 24%, ended 2025 with a net cash position of $327 million , the board authorized a first quarterly dividend (six cents) and a $200 million buyback program, and management expects refinancing to cut interest costs.

Balance sheet and capital return progress: total debt down 24%, ended 2025 with a net cash position of , the board authorized a first quarterly dividend (six cents) and a buyback program, and management expects refinancing to cut interest costs. Near‑term risks include some backlog “lumpiness” (management expects modest near‑term backlog reduction before resumed growth) and about a dozen remaining legacy dispute matters that could still affect results despite recent settlements and a near‑term ~$40 million recovery.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -168.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $89.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPC

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 889,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after purchasing an additional 433,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 165.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 397.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 233,335 shares during the last quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,080,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 243.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after buying an additional 203,378 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.