Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Issues Earnings Results

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 3,919.68%.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
DJT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 2,813,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,607. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Trump Media & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.78.
Key Trump Media & Technology Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Trump Media & Technology Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Spin-off could unlock value by creating a pure‑play Truth Social (shares of a new SpinCo would be distributed to TMTG shareholders after the TAE merger). GlobeNewswire Release
- Positive Sentiment: The planned merger with TAE Technologies is pitched as combining TMTG’s balance sheet with TAE’s tech, which investors may view as diversification and longer‑term upside beyond media. Reuters: Spin-Off Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: All parties stress discussions are preliminary with no definitive agreements; any transaction requires board, regulatory and shareholder approvals — this raises timing uncertainty. WSJ: Spin-Off Talks
- Neutral Sentiment: Wide media coverage (Forbes, CNBC, Yahoo/MSN) is amplifying attention and volatility; reports largely repeat the same preliminary details rather than new financials. Forbes: Spin-Off Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: TMTG has publicly accused major market makers (Jane Street, Citadel and others) of manipulating DJT — the allegation could invite scrutiny, counterclaims or reputational/legal noise that worries investors. LiveBitcoinNews: Manipulation Accusations
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.
Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.
