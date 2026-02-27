Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Issues Earnings Results

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 3,919.68%.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

DJT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 2,813,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,607. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Trump Media & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Key Trump Media & Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trump Media & Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Spin-off could unlock value by creating a pure‑play Truth Social (shares of a new SpinCo would be distributed to TMTG shareholders after the TAE merger). GlobeNewswire Release

Spin-off could unlock value by creating a pure‑play Truth Social (shares of a new SpinCo would be distributed to TMTG shareholders after the TAE merger). Positive Sentiment: The planned merger with TAE Technologies is pitched as combining TMTG’s balance sheet with TAE’s tech, which investors may view as diversification and longer‑term upside beyond media. Reuters: Spin-Off Coverage

The planned merger with TAE Technologies is pitched as combining TMTG’s balance sheet with TAE’s tech, which investors may view as diversification and longer‑term upside beyond media. Neutral Sentiment: All parties stress discussions are preliminary with no definitive agreements; any transaction requires board, regulatory and shareholder approvals — this raises timing uncertainty. WSJ: Spin-Off Talks

All parties stress discussions are preliminary with no definitive agreements; any transaction requires board, regulatory and shareholder approvals — this raises timing uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Wide media coverage (Forbes, CNBC, Yahoo/MSN) is amplifying attention and volatility; reports largely repeat the same preliminary details rather than new financials. Forbes: Spin-Off Analysis

Wide media coverage (Forbes, CNBC, Yahoo/MSN) is amplifying attention and volatility; reports largely repeat the same preliminary details rather than new financials. Negative Sentiment: TMTG has publicly accused major market makers (Jane Street, Citadel and others) of manipulating DJT — the allegation could invite scrutiny, counterclaims or reputational/legal noise that worries investors. LiveBitcoinNews: Manipulation Accusations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on DJT

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.

Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.