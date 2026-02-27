TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 27th

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 8.5% increase from TrueShares Active Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TrueShares Active Yield ETF stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.54. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to outperform the broader market by investing in a portfolio of 50-150 income-generating securities derived from quantitative and qualitative analysis. ERNZ was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Truemark Group.

