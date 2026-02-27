Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder William Gottwald Sells 28,788 Shares

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 28,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $258,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 541,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,590.55. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tredegar Stock Performance

Shares of TG stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Tredegar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tredegar presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Tredegar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 31.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

