Townsquare Capital LLC Has $22.85 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,331 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Microsoft deepens commercial reach via new partnerships and marketplace distribution (helps sales, partner ecosystem and Azure consumption). Microsoft Is Teaming up With Starlink
- Positive Sentiment: Azure ecosystem expansion: Cirrus Nexus’ TrueCarbon is now available in the Microsoft Marketplace, making it easier for customers to deploy cloud and sustainability tools on Azure. Cirrus Nexus Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace
- Positive Sentiment: Product and channel acceleration — Microsoft has deployed Structured’s AI-native partner marketing platform globally, validating its channel scale and partner monetization. Structured Launches AI-Native Partner Marketing Execution Platform; Microsoft Deploys Globally
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend and insider buying provide shareholder support: Microsoft’s quarterly dividend is payable March 13, and a reported director buy signals confidence from insiders. Microsoft to pay dividends on March 13; Here’s how much 100 MSFT shares will earn
- Neutral Sentiment: Nebius disclosed large multi‑year deals including one with Microsoft — this mainly changes Nebius’ investment case but highlights continued hyperscaler procurement for AI infrastructure (impact on MSFT is indirect). Is Nebius’s Multi‑Year Meta and Microsoft Deals Reshaping The Investment Case For Nebius Group (NBIS)?
- Neutral Sentiment: Product pipeline: Microsoft is previewing “Copilot Tasks,” an agentic AI feature that could increase enterprise productivity if adoption scales. Early previews are promising but adoption timing is uncertain. ‘Just Ask For What You Need:’ Mustafa Suleyman Teases Microsoft’s Copilot Tasks
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: Japanese authorities raided Microsoft Japan in a suspected anti‑monopoly probe related to cloud business practices — this creates legal/regulatory uncertainty in a major market. Microsoft Japan raided over suspected violation of anti-monopoly law, source says
- Negative Sentiment: AI-sector volatility and capex concerns are pressuring shares: market reaction to Nvidia’s update and broader AI capex worries has weighed on megacap tech, with analysts and commentators flagging heavy AI spending (and perceived Azure growth moderation) as reasons for recent weakness. Nvidia Fails to Reassure—Heard on the Street Thursday Recap
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings sentiment and investor debate: social and analyst commentary highlights concern that Microsoft’s fiscal Q2 showed strong headlines but raised questions about Azure growth vs. elevated AI capital spending — this narrative has driven short‑term selling pressure. Microsoft Stock (MSFT) Opinions on Fiscal Q2 Earnings
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (down from $650.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $540.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.95.
Microsoft Stock Performance
NASDAQ MSFT opened at $401.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.72.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microsoft Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.
Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).
