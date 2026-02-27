Towne Bank (TOWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 10th

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Towne Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Towne Bank has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Towne Bank to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Towne Bank stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. Towne Bank has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Towne Bank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Towne Bank had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank is a Virginia‐based financial services company organized as a bank holding company. Its primary subsidiary, TowneBank, operates a network of community banking offices and mortgage production facilities. The company offers a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, including deposit accounts, lending products, treasury management, and private banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses, and middle‐market corporations.

In addition to traditional banking, TowneBank provides specialty services through affiliated subsidiaries.

