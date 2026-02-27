Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,467 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Bonfire Financial boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bonfire Financial now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $155.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.06. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.53.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

