Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$144.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$135.00 to C$144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$133.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$128.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock traded down C$2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting C$132.57. 2,044,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765,620. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$78.06 and a 52 week high of C$136.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$118.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.63 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 15.80%. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

