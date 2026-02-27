Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Announces C$1.08 Quarterly Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Toronto Dominion Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Toronto Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toronto Dominion Bank to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TD opened at $98.61 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Toronto Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

