Torch of Liberty 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $505.69 Thousand (LIBERTY)

Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Torch of Liberty has a market cap of $18.98 million and $505.69 thousand worth of Torch of Liberty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torch of Liberty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Torch of Liberty has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Torch of Liberty alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,009.48 or 1.00285595 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,420.48 or 1.00546785 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Torch of Liberty Profile

Torch of Liberty’s launch date was June 9th, 2025. Torch of Liberty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Torch of Liberty is torchofliberty.global. Torch of Liberty’s official Twitter account is @liberty_bsc.

Buying and Selling Torch of Liberty

According to CryptoCompare, “Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Torch of Liberty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Torch of Liberty is 0.01831712 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $488,974.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torchofliberty.global/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torch of Liberty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torch of Liberty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Torch of Liberty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Torch of Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Torch of Liberty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.