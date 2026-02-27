TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from TopBuild’s conference call:

TopBuild closed 2025 with strong cash generation—about $5.4 billion in revenue, $1.04 billion adjusted EBITDA (19.2% margin), $697 million free cash flow and returned roughly $434 million to shareholders via buybacks.

in revenue, adjusted EBITDA (19.2% margin), free cash flow and returned roughly to shareholders via buybacks. Management guided 2026 to $5.925B–$6.225B in sales and $1.005B–$1.155B adjusted EBITDA, embedding low-single-digit volume and price declines, a $55 million price-cost headwind and an estimated ~27% EBITDA decremental on lower volumes.

in sales and adjusted EBITDA, embedding low-single-digit volume and price declines, a price-cost headwind and an estimated ~27% EBITDA decremental on lower volumes. M&A remains the top capital priority—TopBuild deployed $1.9 billion in acquisitions in 2025 (adding ~ $1.2 billion of revenue) and recently closed Applied Coatings, Upstate Spray Foam and Johnson Roofing, with a healthy pipeline.

in acquisitions in 2025 (adding ~ $1.2 billion of revenue) and recently closed Applied Coatings, Upstate Spray Foam and Johnson Roofing, with a healthy pipeline. Integration work is progressing—management expects the SPI IT conversion to be completed by the end of Q2 and anticipates achieving or exceeding announced synergies, moving M&A EBITDA toward the mid-teens.

Near-term headwinds persist as residential demand and affordability remain weak and fiberglass pricing has been pressured (some mechanical products on allocation), while commercial/industrial backlogs look healthy and management highlights a long-term $95 billion total addressable market.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $467.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.08. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $559.47.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 7,961.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 395,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,119,000 after purchasing an additional 390,838 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $101,450,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,094,000 after buying an additional 165,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TopBuild by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,349,000 after buying an additional 109,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after buying an additional 101,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore cut their price objective on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TopBuild from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.73.

TopBuild News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TopBuild this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisitions meaningfully expand scale — TopBuild completed seven acquisitions in 2025 (including SPI and Progressive Roofing) that add roughly $1.2B of annual revenue and strengthen its commercial/industrial and roofing footprint. Press Release

Acquisitions meaningfully expand scale — TopBuild completed seven acquisitions in 2025 (including SPI and Progressive Roofing) that add roughly $1.2B of annual revenue and strengthen its commercial/industrial and roofing footprint. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and EPS roughly in line/above estimates — Revenue rose ~13.2% to ~$1.49B and reported EPS of $4.50 beat consensus by ~$0.11, showing demand and acquisition contribution. Earnings Summary

Q4 revenue and EPS roughly in line/above estimates — Revenue rose ~13.2% to ~$1.49B and reported EPS of $4.50 beat consensus by ~$0.11, showing demand and acquisition contribution. Positive Sentiment: Big shareholder returns — TopBuild repurchased ~$434.2M of stock in 2025 and has remaining buyback capacity, supporting EPS and signaling management confidence. Press Release

Big shareholder returns — TopBuild repurchased ~$434.2M of stock in 2025 and has remaining buyback capacity, supporting EPS and signaling management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional buying noted — Aster Capital disclosed a new ~1,531‑share stake (~$598k), part of mixed institutional activity in recent filings. Stake Report

Institutional buying noted — Aster Capital disclosed a new ~1,531‑share stake (~$598k), part of mixed institutional activity in recent filings. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance provided but conservative on residential — Management gave sales guidance of roughly $5.925B–$6.225B and adjusted EBITDA $1.005B–$1.155B; guidance assumes mid‑single digit residential declines and does not bake in expected future M&A. Guidance Details

2026 guidance provided but conservative on residential — Management gave sales guidance of roughly $5.925B–$6.225B and adjusted EBITDA $1.005B–$1.155B; guidance assumes mid‑single digit residential declines and does not bake in expected future M&A. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and margins slipped year‑over‑year — Net income, EPS and several margin metrics declined versus 2024 (operating margin and EBITDA margins down), with Specialty Distribution margins pressured by the SPI purchase and purchase accounting. Those margin trends likely triggered investor concern. Quiver Summary

Profitability and margins slipped year‑over‑year — Net income, EPS and several margin metrics declined versus 2024 (operating margin and EBITDA margins down), with Specialty Distribution margins pressured by the SPI purchase and purchase accounting. Those margin trends likely triggered investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Higher debt and interest expense after M&A — Long‑term debt rose materially to fund acquisitions and interest expense increased, weighing on net income and free cash flow outlook in the near term. Balance Sheet / Interest Detail

Higher debt and interest expense after M&A — Long‑term debt rose materially to fund acquisitions and interest expense increased, weighing on net income and free cash flow outlook in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Street reaction: shares fell on the day — Coverage and after‑hours commentary point to guidance granularity, margin pressure and leverage as the main reasons traders are selling; see market write‑ups and the earnings call transcript for management commentary. Why Shares Are Falling Earnings Call Transcript

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

