TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from TKO Group’s conference call:

Signed historic long-term media rights deals — notably UFC $7.7B with Paramount and WWE $1.6B with ESPN — and now have more than $15B of secured rights across the portfolio, which management says will drive high‑margin, recurring revenue and broader audience reach.

and — and now have more than of secured rights across the portfolio, which management says will drive high‑margin, recurring revenue and broader audience reach. Reported FY2025 revenue of $4.735B and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.585B (33.5% margin), and guided 2026 to revenue of $5.675–$5.775B and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.24–$2.29B , implying significant margin expansion to ~39.6% at the midpoint.

and Adjusted EBITDA of (33.5% margin), and guided 2026 to revenue of and Adjusted EBITDA of , implying significant margin expansion to ~39.6% at the midpoint. Returned substantial capital to shareholders — doubled the quarterly dividend, paid ~ $452M in dividends in 2025, repurchased roughly $900M of Class A stock and announced intent to repurchase up to an additional $1B .

in dividends in 2025, repurchased roughly of Class A stock and announced intent to repurchase up to an additional . Management expects accelerated live‑event economics from government/private support, forecasting over $300M of aggregate value from Financial Incentive Packages (FIPs) in 2026 (normalized ~ $240M ) and targets $380M–$420M by 2030 as a durable, high‑margin growth lever.

of aggregate value from Financial Incentive Packages (FIPs) in 2026 (normalized ~ ) and targets by 2030 as a durable, high‑margin growth lever. Company plans a high‑profile UFC event at the White House costing upwards of $60M (management expects to monetize ~half via inventory), calling it a strategic marketing investment rather than a near‑term profit driver.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TKO traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.23. 272,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.51 and a 200 day moving average of $197.46. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 0.65.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on TKO Group from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

Key Headlines Impacting TKO Group

Here are the key news stories impacting TKO Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 14,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $2,901,038.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,914,432. This trade represents a 10.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,490. This represents a 38.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,202 shares of company stock worth $34,316,033. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

