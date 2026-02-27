TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.970-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 4.930-5.020 EPS.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $159.73. 1,262,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,875. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $162.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $177.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.41.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

More TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.