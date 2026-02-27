TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $172.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

TJX Companies stock opened at $158.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

