TIAA Trust National Association Sells 38,904 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,904 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $30,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 753.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

BATS:HYD opened at $51.54 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $52.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1859 per share. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

