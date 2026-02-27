TIAA Trust National Association Sells 246,672 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,707,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,672 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $220,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,031.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $50.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

