TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $35,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 417.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of SNOW opened at $173.03 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total transaction of $17,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,703.39. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $66,583.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,687.96. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

