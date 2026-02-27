TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 67,163 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,336,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $158,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

