TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 50,916 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,631,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $583,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 166.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $49.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.