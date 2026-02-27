TIAA Trust National Association Has $41.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,565 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $41,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,166,000 after purchasing an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 184.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,342,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after buying an additional 870,883 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 792,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 729,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 456,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period.

Shares of EMXC opened at $87.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.3357 dividend. This represents a yield of 384.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

