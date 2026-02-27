TIAA Trust National Association Has $116.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,059 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $116,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 155,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 86,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1124 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

