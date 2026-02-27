TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.21 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,514,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.9% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,214,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VTV opened at $206.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $208.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.52. The stock has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

