Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after buying an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

PG opened at $163.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.