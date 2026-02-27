Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $781,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $63.87 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.2084 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

