Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,749 Shares of On Holding AG $ONON

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,749 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of ON by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONON opened at $47.58 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ONON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore decreased their price objective on ON from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Williams Trading lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

