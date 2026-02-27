Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,246 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 555.2% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $206.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $205.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $169.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.17. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

