Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,813,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,800,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,689,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,000,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,259,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,652,000 after buying an additional 2,061,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $105.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $105.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

