Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178,070 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $71,910,000. High Ground Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $34,957,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,986,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,217,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Air Lease by 104.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 648,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 331,291 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AL stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Air Lease Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.74. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 35.72%.The firm had revenue of $679.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,345.80. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 20,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,324,434.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,833.10. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,958 shares of company stock worth $38,158,193. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale‐and‐leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.