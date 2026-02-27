The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,703,595 shares, an increase of 196.7% from the January 29th total of 574,220 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,757 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 252.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,757 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 252.1 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

SGGEF remained flat at $10.68 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS: SGGEF) is a UK‐based multinational provider of business management software and related services. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Sage develops solutions designed to help small and medium‐sized enterprises (SMEs) automate accounting, payroll, human capital management, payments and enterprise resource planning (ERP) functions. The company’s offerings span on‐premise installations as well as cloud‐based subscription services, reflecting a broad commitment to digital transformation for its customers.

Sage’s core portfolio includes cloud platforms such as Sage Intacct, Sage Business Cloud Accounting, Sage Business Cloud Payroll and HR, as well as industry‐specific ERP systems including Sage 50cloud, Sage 200cloud and Sage X3.

