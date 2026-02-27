Tessa Myers Sells 1,985 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Tessa Myers sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.0%

ROK stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.52. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $438.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

