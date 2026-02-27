Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Phillip Securities cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $408.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 378.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.