Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Tesla
In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla reports a pickup in demand after cutting the Cybertruck price, which could help near-term retail sales — though CEO Musk says the reduced price is time-limited. Tesla Seeing Strong Demand For Cheaper Cybertruck, But Musk’s 10-Day Deadline Remains In Place
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla booked a large Megapack engagement to power a 400MW AI data‑center in Brazil — a meaningful commercial-battery win that supports non‑auto revenue growth. Tesla’s Megapack Will Power 400MW AI Data Center in Brazil
- Neutral Sentiment: German labor dispute at the Berlin plant saw a settlement with IG Metall, removing an immediate industrial‑relations overhang in Europe. German union says settlement reached in dispute with Tesla
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad tech weakness after Nvidia’s report and a Nasdaq selloff is pressuring high‑multiple names including Tesla; some commentary notes limited direct read‑through to Tesla’s robot business but market risk‑off matters. Tesla Stock Falls. What Nvidia’s Earnings Mean for the EV Maker’s Robots.
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight stalled robotaxi progress in California — Tesla logged zero test miles for its robotaxi program and has not advanced permit work despite public timelines, raising doubts on the “robotaxi lifeline” many investors expect. Musk touts California robotaxis but Tesla does nothing to get permits
- Negative Sentiment: Safety and regulatory headlines intensified: a Fortune piece cites Tesla data showing robotaxis perform worse than human drivers by several multiples, and Tesla is battling the California DMV over FSD advertising — both raise regulatory, legal and reputation risk. By Tesla’s own math, it reveals that its robotaxis are 4x worse at driving than humans Tesla pushes back against California’s regulators
- Negative Sentiment: Competition in China is heating up: BYD overtook Tesla in 2025 and is offering aggressive financing in China — this pressures volumes and pricing in Tesla’s largest market. BYD Takes On Tesla In Chinese Market With Daily Financing As Low As $4.20
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing legal and labor risks: a hiring‑discrimination suit is moving forward, and recent high‑profile autopilot liability verdicts keep legal exposure front‑and‑center for investors. Tesla lawsuit alleging US hiring discrimination moves forward Ross Gerber Warns Tesla’s ‘Mad Max’ FSD Mode Is ‘Basically Unsafe’
Tesla Price Performance
Tesla stock opened at $408.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 378.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
