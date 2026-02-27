Tesco (LON:TSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 508.20 and last traded at GBX 501.20, with a volume of 15717216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 480 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 450 to GBX 430 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 465.

The firm has a market cap of £29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 446.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 443.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, insider Imran Nawaz bought 11,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 per share, with a total value of £49,996.98. Also, insider Ken Murphy bought 11,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 418 per share, for a total transaction of £49,996.98. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,983 shares of company stock worth $10,026,942. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day is what we do.

