Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Trading Up 5.9% – Should You Buy?

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 and last traded at GBX 0.09. 21,654,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 104,707,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.06.

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tertiary Minerals had a negative net margin of 305.12% and a negative return on equity of 61.49%.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

