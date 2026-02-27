Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Major Shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III Sells 658,440 Shares

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III sold 658,440 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $408,232.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,649,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,554.22. This trade represents a 28.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Gp Lp Column III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Group Gp Lp Column III sold 3,511,826 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $1,966,622.56.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Group Gp Lp Column III sold 4,056,573 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $2,758,469.64.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Group Gp Lp Column III sold 343,717 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $281,847.94.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.18. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TNYA. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of gene therapy solutions for cardiovascular diseases. Leveraging a proprietary adeno‐associated virus (AAV) platform, the company aims to deliver durable, one‐time treatments for patients suffering from genetic cardiomyopathies and other inherited heart disorders. Its research programs center on optimizing vector design, delivery methods and manufacturing processes to enhance tissue specificity and minimize immune responses.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Carlos, California, Tenaya has built a diversified pipeline of product candidates targeting conditions such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other genetically driven forms of heart disease.

