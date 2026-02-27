Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.69 and last traded at $54.1560, with a volume of 204344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.70 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Tenaris Stock Up 0.4%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 457,332 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 735.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 89,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,682,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,128,000 after purchasing an additional 546,144 shares during the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $6,064,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $8,804,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value‑added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.

Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.

See Also

