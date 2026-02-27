TEGNA Inc. $TGNA Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,610,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.56% of TEGNA worth $378,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TEGNA by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in TEGNA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 85.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. Zacks Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA opened at $21.05 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc is a leading U.S. broadcast and digital media company that was formed as a spin-off from Gannett Co, Inc in June 2015. The company’s primary operations include the ownership and operation of local television stations, digital publishing platforms and marketing solutions designed to serve both national advertisers and local businesses. Through its portfolio of media assets, TEGNA delivers news, information and entertainment across multiple platforms, including over-the-air broadcasts, cable and satellite distribution, streaming services and proprietary websites and mobile apps.

TEGNA owns and operates approximately 60 television stations in 51 markets, reaching nearly 40 percent of U.S.

